Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $862,635.72 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27.

On Monday, July 17th, Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68.

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $339.38 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.15. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

