West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Annette F. Favorite Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WST opened at $407.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

