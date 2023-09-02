ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Sells $507,148.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $507,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,153.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $66.51 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 517.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

