DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $567,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,288 shares in the company, valued at $37,283,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Ravi Inukonda sold 12,830 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $975,464.90.

On Monday, July 31st, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.1 %

DASH stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 541.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

