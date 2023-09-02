Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.12-1.27 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $587.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several analysts have commented on PAHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.