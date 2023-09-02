Prometeus Price Reaches $4.19 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00016215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $80.68 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

