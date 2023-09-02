SOMESING (SSX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $213,310.48

SOMESING (SSX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $213,310.48 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,840,935,703 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

