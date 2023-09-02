Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0443

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $197,049.08 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,218,724 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

