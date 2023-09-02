NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $52.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.12918259 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $54,791,411.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

