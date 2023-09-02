Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $542.73 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $542.73 million and approximately $79.49 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $214.78 or 0.00831229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,526,883 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.