Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.57 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and $55.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00007449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017411 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,851.58 or 1.00048706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.92168753 USD and is up 10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $52,591,598.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

