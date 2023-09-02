SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

