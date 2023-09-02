SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GLU opened at $14.22 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

