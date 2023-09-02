SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 108.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -248.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

