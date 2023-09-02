SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.55.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

