SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.55.
Allegiant Travel Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
