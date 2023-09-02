SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $220,230,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

