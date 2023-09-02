SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

