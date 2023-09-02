Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Director A. Akiva Katz Sells 100,000 Shares

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
Shares of VRE opened at $18.36 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.
Veris Residential Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRE
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.