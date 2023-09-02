Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Director A. Akiva Katz Sells 100,000 Shares

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of VRE opened at $18.36 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRE

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.