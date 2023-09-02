Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby Sells 14,942 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 5th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00.

AMD stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,469.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

