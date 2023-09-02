Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby Sells 14,942 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.5 %
AMD stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,469.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
