American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith Sells 28,407 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

AMH opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.