American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith Sells 28,407 Shares

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 30th, Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50.
  • On Thursday, June 8th, Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

AMH opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.