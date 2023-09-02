Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Matt Newby Sells 5,613 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

