Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,150 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62. The stock has a market cap of $461.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.