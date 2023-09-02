Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $1,143,895.50 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ETN stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

