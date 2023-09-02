Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Tops $716,018.64

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $716,018.64 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,494,227,896 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

