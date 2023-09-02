aelf Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $194.31 million and $11.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001534 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002408 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,487,667 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

