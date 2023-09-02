Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0491 on Top Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $310,054.53 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,181,480,123 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,181,480,123.262085 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04985992 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $291,750.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

