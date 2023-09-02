Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.95. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $187.88. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 212,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

