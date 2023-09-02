Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,058 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,939.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,984.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,882.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.