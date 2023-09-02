Presearch (PRE) Price Tops $0.0262

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Presearch has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $129,656.75 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

