Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $10,891,800.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.72 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 192.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

