The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells $2,892,178.79 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

PGR opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

