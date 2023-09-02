Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

HEIT stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.12) on Friday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 88 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.92.

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEIT. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 135 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.