Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones Sells 25,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $3,206,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,369 shares in the company, valued at $155,767,111.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

