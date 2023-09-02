ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declares Dividend of $0.36

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3627 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36.

ATCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. ATCO has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

