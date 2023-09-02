CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $32.46 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $32.46 million and $5.41 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04030912 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,925,552.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

