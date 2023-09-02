G999 Price Tops $0.0057 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, G999 has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,104.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.