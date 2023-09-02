Theta Fuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $194.08 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,265,314,250 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

