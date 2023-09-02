Seele-N 1-Day Volume Hits $263.37 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $845,114.88 and approximately $263.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 91.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,854.55 or 1.00027902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

