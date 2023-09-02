Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $715.34 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $715.34 million and $8.52 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,451,204,494 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,447,213,179.11943. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03510273 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $8,768,271.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

