Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 784.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 372,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in Altimmune by 45.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altimmune by 62.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ALT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALT

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.