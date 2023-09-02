Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

