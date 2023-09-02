Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 0.9 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.