HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $208.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.40.

HEI stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HEICO has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

