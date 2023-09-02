HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

