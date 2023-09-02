KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KREF. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -131.30%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 102,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.