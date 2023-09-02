Barclays Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $23.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

HP stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

