Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HR. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

