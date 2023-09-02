NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.76.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

