JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $33.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in BOX by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

