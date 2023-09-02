NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEX. Barclays decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.48.

NEX opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $945.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 129.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

